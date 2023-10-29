LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will host its 17th annual Hall of Fame ceremony on November 10 at 11:45 a.m. at the Lubbock Country Club.

A press release said this year’s inductees are Joe Sanchez, former Optimist Boys Club member, Stan Fry, former ABC Boys Club member and Winston Gipson, who attended the Ted Phea Boys Club.

The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club also said it will be presenting Rural Jay Young, a former staff member with the Vernon Jackson Award. It will also be presenting Coretta Kerr, the first female board member and board president with the A.C. Bowden Award.

Tickets for the event are $50 for individuals and $500 corporates tables of 8 seats, according to the press release. The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club also said companies can do a $250 sponsorship if they are unable to attend and would like to show their support.

For more information on how to purchase tickets contact the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club Administrative Office at 792-2880.