LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club is hosting their annual golf tournament in honor of 9/11 at Hillcrest Country Club on September 11.

Bigham’s BBQ will be providing lunch to all golfers and Abuelo’s will be providing a nacho bar with entertainment provided by Bo Garza.

The press release said the tournament will benefit the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club.

There are currently four Boys & Girls Club locations in Lubbock, and one located in Shallowater. According to the press release, in 2022 the clubs served a total of 1,500 boys and girls ages 6 to 18.