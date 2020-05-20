Lubbock Boys & Girls Club releases update concerning COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club:

Dear Boys & Girls Club Families and Friends,



Nearly two and one half months have passed since we closed our doors to protect our staff and our kids from the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of us has been affected by this widespread virus. We will proceed with extreme caution from this point on.



The Lubbock Boys & Girls Clubs have opened two locations for youth of Essential Employees for the month of May. Plans are for summer programming to begin as regularly scheduled on Monday, June 1. The health and safety of our staff, Club members, parents, guardians and volunteers is of the utmost importance. To ensure safety, LBGC has implemented the following protocols and procedures in accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) requirements of Texas Department of Health, and the guidance of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Precautions At Home

Stay home as much as possible, especially if you and your child feels sick or have a serious underlying health condition.

Cover your nose and mouth with a cloth cover when around others.

Wash your hands often throughout the day and avoid touching your face.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Precautions At The Boys & Girls Club

Staff members and Club members that are sick or exhibiting symptoms are required to stay home and won’t be permitted into the program.

All staff and Club members must wear masks based on CDC recommendations.

Program spaces and materials will be disinfected after each activity and before opening the next day. This includes the outdoor equipment.

Social distancing practices will be followed. Club and staff members will remain 6 feet apart at all times and in the following spaces: bathrooms, cafeteria, classrooms and outdoors. Group size will not exceed 10 people (1 staff: 9 members).



Screening for signs symptoms will be conducted for all Club members and staff before entering the building.



QUESTIONS for screening:

Has there been travel within the last 14 days in a state or country identified as a hot spot for COVID-19?

Has there been exposure to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, either household or non-household contact?

Is the individual or anyone in the home showing signs of illness or who have the following:

fever greater than 100.4 degrees cough shortness of breath/difficulty breathing sudden loss of smell or taste other signs of illness (headaches, sore throat, general aches/pains, fatigue/weakness/extreme exhaustion)

Precautions At Drop-Off and Pick-Up

During high traffic pick-up times, parents and guardians will be asked to remain in cars.

Outside visitors will be limited. For individuals requiring entrance, a log will be kept including date, time, name and contact information.

Parents/guardians who are self-quarantining due to close contact with a COVID-19 individual should not do drop-off or pick-up.

Parents and guardians are limited to one per child during drop-off and pick-up. Ideally, this should be the same individual each day.

Pens shouldn’t be shared. Parents and guardians will be asked to use their own pen. If a Club pen is used, it will be disinfected after every use.

In the unlikely event of a positive COVID-19 case at one of the Lubbock Boys & Girls Clubs that site will close immediately and the Lubbock County Health Department will be notified. We will work closely with the Health Department to communicate with all involved parties, and will follow all guidance on necessary steps prior to reopening.



Thank you for navigating this “new normal” with us. These type of precautions are not fun, but they are vitally important to help us keep your loved ones safe.

Sincerely,



Tom Vermillion

Lubbock Boys & Girls Club

Executive Director

(News release from the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains