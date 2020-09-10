Lubbock Boys & Girls Clubs open after school with safety protocols

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock sent a notice to the newsroom on Thursday morning say that clubs are open after school. There are some strings attached, more specifically safety requirements for COVID-19.

“Temperatures will be taken as youth enter the Clubs,” the notice said. “Masks are required for ALL. No visitors are allowed in the buildings. Members are required to bring personal water bottles.”

The Boys and Girls Club also said buildings are sanitized each evening.

“We are unable to transport members at this time but hope to be able to soon,” the notice said. But kids can walk to the club locations from school or parents can drop kids off.

Clubs are open from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $20 per child per months or $40 monthly for two or more kids.

Locations and phone numbers:

Ted Phea Club 1801 E. 24th 806-763-0204

Optimist Club 3301 Cornell 806-762-4990

Wilson Club 3221 59th 806-792-2889

Talkington Club 2603 Kewanee 806-500-2377

Shallowater Club 1100 Ave. K 806-832-4533