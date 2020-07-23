Lubbock breweries dealing with changing state regulations

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Docs Brewery received notice Wednesday evening they would have to stop serving their customers from their patio after receiving approval a week prior.

Two Docs said about a week ago, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission permitted Two Docs Brewing Co. to hold ‘Picnics on the Patio,’ a chance to serve their customers their beer from their outdoor area. They did so for less than a week before receiving information Wednesday evening from the TABC preventing them from doing so any longer.

General Manager and co-owner, Eric Washington said the news was frustrating. He said it is unfair breweries are being placed under a sort of blanket ruling.

Washington said they had been following CDC guidelines, so it is unfair they would have to stop serving from their patio. He also said he feels other bars could also follow guidelines instead of being closed down.

“At this time we feel very under-represented in our government,” Washington said. “We also feel as though we could do a great job and we were doing a great job. We led Lubbock… Like I said on one of our Facebook posts we were and currently still on a PSA to safely open Lubbock as an example business that was doing a great job that the city chose to be in that PSA but of course we’re closed now, even though we were sort of an example of how to safely open in the beginning.”

The Texas Craft Brewers Guild said according to their survey, two out of every three Texas breweries stand to close as a result of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order.