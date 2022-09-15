LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock bride was able to fulfill her dream of having her father walk her down the aisle last week, according to University Medical Center.

In a social media post, UMC announced they were able to make Amanda Salazar’s dream of having her father Santiago, by her side when she said “I do” a reality.

“For Amanda Salazar, the only thing that mattered was having her father by her side for the moment she said, ‘I do,’ the social media post said.

(Photos: Candace Johnson Photography)

The social media post went on to say Santiago is in declining health and Amanda was scared he would be too ill to walk her down the aisle in October.

Amanda and her fiancé Cameron got married in UMC Honor Garden with the help of their family, friends and staff at UMC.

UMC spokesperson, Aaron Davis told EverythingLubbock.com UMC tries their best to make their patients and their families happy especially when that patient’s health isn’t great.

Photos from that day were taken by Candace Johnson Photography .