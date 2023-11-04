LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock brunch spot “The Toasted Yolk Cafe” launched a limited-edition menu involving bacon on Wednesday.
According to a press release from the restaurant, the new menu will offer maple bacon doughnuts, a bacon jam burger and sweet n’ spice bacon, along with several specialty cocktails.
The Toasted Yolk Cafe is located at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue and is open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Sunday to Saturday.
See the full limited-edition menu below:
- The Espresso-Tini ($10) — Toasted Yolk Custom Brewed Espresso shaken, not stirred, with vodka and Kahlúa, served with three roasted beans for good luck.
- The Toasted Yolk Shot ($10) — Jameson whiskey mixed with butterscotch schnapps and maple syrup. Served with an orange juice chaser and candied bacon.
- The Cold Brew Shot ($10) — House-brewed Geva cold brew coffee mixed with premium vodka vanilla-infused syrup and topped with a swirl of whipped cream.
- The Beach-Side Shot ($10) — Malibu rum, pineapple juice and coconut cream served as a shot with a candied bacon chaser.
- Maple Bacon Donuts ($10) —Two hot, fresh donuts topped with Toasted Yolk’s maple glaze, candied bacon and candied pecans.
- Sweet N’ Spice Bacon ($7.99) — Thick-cut applewood double-smoked bacon, slow-cooked with brown sugar and a hint of spice. Yolk-a-fied Bacon — nothing is sweeter.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Arnold ($17.99) —Hand-breaded chicken tender served on top of sliced tomatoes, bacon and avocado slices — all on a toasted English muffin. Finished off with a poached egg and a Cholula ranch drizzle.
- Bacon Jam Burger ($17.99) — A thick, half-pound cooked-to-order burger served with a house-made brown sugar bacon jam, Swiss cheese, yolk-a-fried bacon slices, lettuce, tomato and a cooked fresh egg. Served with a pickle and choice of side.