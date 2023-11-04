LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock brunch spot “The Toasted Yolk Cafe” launched a limited-edition menu involving bacon on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the restaurant, the new menu will offer maple bacon doughnuts, a bacon jam burger and sweet n’ spice bacon, along with several specialty cocktails.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is located at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue and is open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Sunday to Saturday.

See the full limited-edition menu below: