LUBBOCK, Texas– Popular Lubbock brunch spot “The Toasted Yolk Café” announced in a press release on Monday it was spicing up it’s menu.

According to the release, The Toasted Yolk said it was looking to make it’s “already craveable menu even more electrifying.” The limited edition menu would include Fried Banana Peppers, Strawberry Pico Pollo Pancakes, a Toasted Yolk shot, a cold brew shot and more.

See the Toasted Yolk Cafe’s full limited edition menu below:

Fried Banana Peppers: Sliced banana peppers that are lightly breaded and fried in Toasted Yolk’s signature seasoning. A perfect shareable for those looking to kick things up a notch. Served with house-made dipping sauce for $9.99.

Strawberry Pico Pollo Pancakes: Toasted Yolk is taking a leap forward with this innovative and unique dish packed with flavor. Made with signature hand-breaded chicken tender wrapped with a light and fluffy pancake, drizzled with Siracha Aioli and topped with fresh strawberry pico de gallo. Served with hash brown casserole for $16.99.

Chicken and Waffles: The iconic and popular brunch dish is making its return –– Yolk-Style. House-made chicken tenders that are fried to perfection and sandwiched between famous Belgian waffles with cheddar cheese and diced jalapeños in the batter. Generously drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey for extra heat and served with hash brown casserole for $17.99.

Strawberry Casa-Hito: This refreshing summer beverage is highlighted by Casamigos Premium Tequila, strawberry puree, fresh mint and topped with champagne for $12

The Toasted Yolk Shot: Jameson Whiskey with butterscotch schnapps and maple syrup. Served with an orange juice chaser and candied bacon for $10.

The Cold Brew Shot: House-brewed Geva cold brew coffee that’s mixed with premium vodka, vanilla-infused syrup and topped with a swirl of whipped cream for $10.