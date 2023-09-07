From the point of view of the eater, two hands hold a scrumptious looking bacon cheeseburger.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Favor Delivery, a delivery app by and for Texans, announced Lubbock’s Blue Sky Texas as a winner of its “Best in Texas” award on Thursday. The restaurant’s most-Favored dish was the cheeseburger, according to a press release.

The award recognizes the most-ordered locally-owned and operated restaurants in 2023 in Favor’s key markets across the Lone Star State, the press release said.

Craig Bingham, partner of Blue Sky Texas, told EverythingLubbock.com the restaurant was “obviously shocked and very thankful and appreciative of all our customers.”

The restaurant will receive a “Best in Texas” decal, promotion on Favor’s social channels and more, according to the press release.

Keith Duncan, CEO of Favor Delivery said “It is an honor to award and highlight these locally owned and operated restaurants that are truly loved in their communities.”

Listed are the other Best in Texas winners and their most-Favored dishes:

Island Grill | Houston | Grilled Chicken Pita

| Houston | Grilled Chicken Pita Siempre Natural |Rio Grande Valley |Soup & Sandwich Combo

|Rio Grande Valley |Soup & Sandwich Combo Chaba Thai Bistro | Beaumont | Chaba Pad Kee Mao

| Beaumont | Chaba Pad Kee Mao Kiko’s Mexican Food Restaurant & Cantina | Corpus Christi | Three Cheese Enchilada Plate

| Corpus Christi | Three Cheese Enchilada Plate Austin Java | Austin | Breakfast Quesadilla

| Austin | Breakfast Quesadilla Bird Bakery | San Antonio | California Turkey Sandwich

| San Antonio | California Turkey Sandwich Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante | Waco, Pollo Marsala

| Waco, Pollo Marsala Blue Sky Texas | Midland-Odessa | Cheeseburger

| Midland-Odessa | Cheeseburger Dive Coastal Cuisine | Dallas | Dive Wrap

| Dallas | Dive Wrap Yogi’s Deli & Grill | Fort Worth | Breakfast Sandwich

Favor, the only Texas-based food delivery app, said it is “Proudly unavailable in 49 states.”