LUBBOCK, Texas — Heff’s Burgers at 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue announced on social media on Saturday it will be permanently closing due to “an increase in rent and food costs.”

The restaurant said it will be open until December 28. Heff’s invited the community to visit for the remainder of the month.

“You have all changed our lives in one way or another. We thank you all for your support and love,” the restaurant wrote.

The restaurant first opened in Lubbock in October 2016. The restaurant later opened a second location in Lubbock on Glenna Goodacre Boulevard in 2017, but it closed in 2020.

If you are traveling and can visit another location, Heff’s has restaurants in Sweetwater, Abilene, San Angelo and Eastland.