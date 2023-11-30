LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Economic Alliance announced in a press release Thursday morning the expansion of Hydroflo Pumps USA, a Taco Family Company to the Lubbock community.

The expansion will add 38 new jobs and more than $1.8 million of capital investment to the local economy.

“We are so excited for our expansion and new facility in Lubbock, “ said Cheryl Merchant, President and CEO of Taco Family of Companies. She added, “Our growth plans for the operation and workforce are key to the long-term success of Taco-Hydroflo Pump Solutions.”

According to the release, Hydroflo has manufactured “vertical and submersible turbine pumps” for industries including agricultural, commercial, industrial and other specialized markets for more than 25 years.

Additionally, over the course of the year, the company has exponentially grown and will expand to Lubbock into an existing facility located at 1802 East 50th Street, said the release.

The production was estimated to begin in early 2024.

John Osborne, President and CEO of LEDA said he’s “excited to have another nationwide company growing in Lubbock,” said the release.

He added that “Lubbock’s skilled and talented workforce enables businesses not only to thrive but to provide solutions for the communities they serve.”

Osborne mentioned “The ethos of Hydroflo align with ours here in Lubbock” and also its expertise in the region’s leading industries such as agriculture will establish a “solid foundation for a prosperous partnership for many years to come.”