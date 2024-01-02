LUBBOCK, Texas — Adventure Park announced it will host a daddy and daughter dance on February 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Reservations are required before attending the event. Adult entry tickets are $10 and will include general admission while child entry tickets are $15 and will include towers.

The tickets will cover pizza, cookies, punch and a $5 game card. Tickets can be purchased here.

Adventure Park said all ages are welcome to attend as well as grandads, uncles, brothers and all father figures.