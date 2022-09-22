LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock business owner shot and killed a burglary suspect identified as 27-year-old Joe Anthony Flores late Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The owner of the business told EverythingLubbock.com he was working late when Flores tried to break in. The two got into a fight and the owner shot Flores and accidentally shot a motorcycle.

Flores was taken to Covenant Medical Center with a serious gunshot wound and later died.

An employee for the business said he is glad the owner is okay and there was only minimal damage to the shop.

“I was just glad, you know, he was doing fine, and everything was good, you know, nothing was really messed up in the building, other than a bike,” the employee said. “You don’t want to find out, you know, like, if he wasn’t able to protect himself what would have happened to him, you know, and that’s the scary part.”