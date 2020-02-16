Lubbock business owner targeted by LP&L scam, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock business owner was targeted on Friday as a part of a scam involving Lubbock Power & Light, a police report said.

The victim told police he received a late morning call that was saved on his Caller ID as LP&L.

An individual on the line said they were an LP&L account manager and the electric bill for the business was overdue.

The owner provided credit card information over the phone to pay the overdue bill.

The “account manager” told the owner that the credit card would not work for the balance and that a MoneyPak card needed to be obtained.

The victim told police he went to two CVS Pharmacy locations to purchase the cards.

The owner then gave the card information to the suspect and asked if he needed bring the cards to the LP&L office.

The suspect said this would not work and that the cards needed be ran through the system installed in the LP&L vehicles.

The suspect told the victim an LP&L employee would them at the business.

The victim realized at this point they were being scammed.

The business owner contacted MoneyPak and was advised by them to file a police report as well.

The police report said the business is located in the 7000 block of University Avenue.

EverythingLubbock.com has reached out to LP&L for comment.