LUBBOCK, Texas — On the heels of a murder arrest that rocked a Lubbock neighborhood a week ago, small businesses in the area want to set the record straight: it’s safe to work and shop on 34th Street.

On July 8, 35-year-old Michael Rozboril was killed when he tried to stop a woman from leaving the store he managed, after she allegedly robbed it and drove away.

Store owners in the area said they were frustrated and robbery and burglary were too common there.

Lubbock Police said while one time is too many, the crime on 34th Street is not high and fares about the same as the rest of the city.

Michelle McKinney owns R&M Vinyl down the street and loves her 34th Street location.

“We have been great for five years and we just do our due diligence, putting away the electronics and taking home the cash and things like that,” said McKinney.

In the past 18 months, reports of 9 burglaries or robberies in the 2400 block of 34th Street made it to the LPD system.

That’s not to say businesses shouldn’t take precautions.

“Be vigilant and observant all the time, you know, especially in that setting in a business environment setting,” said LPD Lieutenant Brady Cross. “You know, watch customers, keep an eye out, watch out for neighbors, you know, always alert us to suspicious activity, or if a crime does occur, we want people to report it.”

Lubbock police said unreported crime is off their radar until they learn about it, so they rely on people to call them if something suspicious is happening.