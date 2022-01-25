Lubbock business owners struggling after nearly $5,000 stolen from accounts after fraudulent charges

LUBBOCK, Texas — A small business has been working hard to make do after finding a series of fraudulent charges draining their bank account.

Bob and Melissa Clark discovered almost $5,000 stolen from their account for Plain Jane’s Fried Pies.

All the money was charged to another local business, LiteTech Landscaping and Construction.

They said they are now struggling to get the money back, and their bank told them it could take over 60 days, if ever.

Bill and Melissa opened their pie shop at 98th and Indiana in September, after building it from just one foldable table at the farmers market.

They said they are grateful for the support the community has given them already and said the best way to help them through this hard time is to come out and buy a pie.

All American Eatery 2, 1902 34th Street, said it would split its profits 50-50 Friday in support of Plain Jane’s Fried Pies. The business owners said they are looking for everyone to come out and support them to help another local business.