LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock pet grooming business, Mess to Finesse, owned by Macy Baker is providing pet grooming with a bit of a twist this holiday season. Baker uses pet safe dye to transform her clients into holiday characters such as the Grinch.

Baker, a pet groomer for 15 years, got into pet grooming due to the personal connection she felt when grooming.

“I fell in love with the whole thing, of making these dogs feel better. We’ve seen the best and we’ve seen the worst when it comes to grooming. We’ve seen dogs that are matted to the bone where they can’t even move,” Baker said, “Unless a vet does it, you kind of are the ones that can save these dogs to make them feel better.”

Baker said the products used for dying the dogs festive colors are all 100% pet friendly, and research and consultation with other grooming experts was done before grooming the dogs.

Baker also said the dyes will typically last for around one month, however it can easily be rinsed off with products such as Dawn or baby shampoo.

Mess to Finesse only specializes in grooming for smaller dogs.

If you would like to have your pet groomed by Mess to Finesse, you can reach out to the business by clicking here. You can also email the business at

mess2finesse@gmail.com.