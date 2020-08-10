Lubbock business responds to fake viral post about free wings

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Buffalo Wild Wings responded after a post went viral from an unofficial account that promoted 50 free wings in any flavor if a person shared and commented on the post before 7:00 p.m.

According to an official Buffalo Wild Wings, the promotion post was a fake.

“If you see this in your feed today, it is NOT REAL. This is a fake account with no verified blue checkmark,” the official account said.

The official account ended the post with a quick joke, and said, “See you Tuesday for BOGO wings (yes, that promo is real).”

