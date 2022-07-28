LUBBOCK, Texas – Club Pilates said on Thursday its seen an increase in customers, partly because Pilates is trending on TikTok.

“Social media has definitely played into that, but I think also just word of mouth — our members are seeing results or feeling results, and they’re telling their friends,” said Evan Sanford, Lead Instructor for Club Pilates Lubbock.

Sanford said she first noticed an increase in customers less than a year ago, as government officials lifted COVID restrictions.

“I think Pilates has developed a reputation for being a safe, effective workout that anyone can do,” Sanford said.

Sanford said Pilates is for both children and adults, regardless of fitness level.

“We have teenagers and we have some people in their 80’s, and everything in between,” Sanford said.

Pilates is a form of exercise that focuses on form, function, core stability, and core strength.

One common misconception, Sanford explained, is that being flexible is necessary to do Pilates. He said flexibility happens as people make progress.

Some members document their Pilates journey in the middle of class.

“We have had some members that they may not be talking to their phones, but they’re definitely taking selfies in class,” Sanford said.

Anyone who wants to try Pilates can sign up for a free, first class at Club Pilates here.

“Come to class. It’s probably going to be your new favorite thing,” Sanford said.