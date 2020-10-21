Lubbock business to host St. Louis couple that pointed guns at protesters

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock restaurant Cook’s Garage announced a meet-and-greet with Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a St. Louis couple that went viral after pointing guns at protesters in June.

The McCloskey’s were indicted for felony unlawful use of a weapon October 6 for a June 28 incident where the two pointed guns at protesters while they marched on their private street, according to The Associated Press.

(Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

Since the incident, the couple was featured at the Republican National Convention and Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he will pardon the two if they are convicted.

The meet-and-greet was announced on Facebook and is slated to take place on Friday, October 23 at 12:00 p.m. The business also said that Congressman Jodey Arrington would introduce the couple at the event.

Cook’s Garage has hosted two pro-Trump events, the most recent being on October 18.