Lubbock businesses – Buffalo Wild Wings, Burlington Coat Factory – announce customers welcome back inside

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Buffalo Wild Wings announced customers would be welcomed back into the dining room of Lubbock (7638 82nd Street, 6320 19th Street and 8212 University Avenue) and other Texas locations starting on May 20.

Burlington Coat Factory also announced on Thursday that customers will be allowed back inside the Lubbock location, 6050 Marsha Sharp Freeway, starting on May 15.

Restaurants were allowed to stay open for carry-out, curbside, delivery and drive-through in March when Governor Greg Abbott made an emergency declaration for COVID-19 or coronavirus. But restaurants were not allowed to have dine-in customers return until May 1. As of Thursday morning, restaurants are limited to 25 percent capacity (in most Texas counties) and there are other restrictions related to slowing or stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants were not forced to open their dining rooms on May 1.

Department stores that fell into the category of essential business could remain open. But non-essential stores were closed in March. They too have been allowed to reopen in Texas within some restrictions and requirements for social distancing.

As part of the process for Buffalo Wild Wings, the following will be done:

All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.

Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6’ minimum of distance between guests.

Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.

Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request.

Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members’ arrival for their shifts.

As part of the process for Burlington Coat Factory, the following will be done.

Social distancing: Signage to remind customers and associates to practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart; One way entrances and exits at the front of the store and in the department aisles;

Wider check-out lanes, with social distancing markers on the floor, and; Increased space at each register between customers and associates.



Routine cleaning and disinfection: We will take proactive steps to routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store, including frequently cleaning high-touch areas; Provide sanitization materials throughout the store, making shopping carts wipes available, and having deep cleaning response plans in place; Associates will be screened before returning to work, wear face coverings while in the store, and be provided gloves.



Many other stores have reopened or partially reopened in Lubbock. Many others plan to do on May 18. EverythingLubbock.com is tracking store hour and special accommodations to see who is Open for Business in Lubbock and the South Plains.

The City of Lubbock has a voluntary program called Lubbock Safe where businesses (including those in Lubbock County) can agree to hold themselves to a higher standard for the slowing or stopping of COVID-19. At last check late Thursday morning, 654 businesses successfully registered.

Lubbock Safe also recently added guidance for gyms that plan to reopen on Monday, May 18.

As of Wednesday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department reported 50 deaths, 607 total cases, and 335 recovered persons related to COVID-19.

