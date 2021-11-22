Lubbock businesses encourage people to look local for holiday shopping

LUBBOCK, Texas — With holiday shopping underway this week in much of the Hub City, local stores are encouraging people to shop local for Small Business Saturday, which is happening November 2.

Shara Konechney, owner of local boutique Piper, said when people support local businesses they support the community.

“I think it really helps people realize that small business is the lifeblood of this community,” said Konechney, “We employ the most people. We service the community of Lubbock as well as the surrounding areas, and it just means the world to us and we go all out to get ready for Small Business Saturday.”

Konechney said on Saturday they’ll offer an array of things including coffee from another Lubbock business, hair tinsel extensions, and offer charcuterie food.

“We celebrate [Small Business Saturday] big time and we do it because our customers are so important to us and give to us so much during the year,” said Konechney, “It’s our way of being thankful and saying thank you and offering all kinds of things that will help them have a good time and get ready for their holiday shopping.”

Emily Foxworth, manager at Hobby Town, said luckily they’ve been able to maintain all their staff amid the pandemic, but have faced challenges in supply.

“Getting product has been probably our biggest issue, but the whole shipping challenges and whatnot has been extremely difficult to get product,” said Foxworth, “We are fairly well stocked for the holidays. I shopped back in June.”

Foxworth said what makes their store unique from big box toy stores is that they offer hobby-grade vehicles.

“The stuff you get at big box stores is all toy-grade so once it breaks, its broken, you throw it away,” said Foxworth, “[With these], you break the front arm off and you come here on Christmas morning and you can fix it for like $5 to $10.”