Lubbock businesses mandated to wear masks to prevent spread of COVID-19

LUBBOCK Texas- Lubbock City Council met on Friday and voted to mandate that all businesses require their employees to wear face masks in the Hub-City.

Eddie Mcbride, President and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, said the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force met earlier last week to discuss businesses requiring their employees to wear masks and when they found out the council would vote on it, they decided to speak at the meeting in favor of it.

Mcbride said that although not all people agree on wearing the mask, wearing one could help someone from getting sick.

“I just wish they would consider the people around them that even though they might not have the disease at all and they might even be at worst asymptomatic but its still something that they can help spread the disease,” he said.

Local business owner Vickey Hoffman said she not only requires her employees to wear masks, customers also wear masks. Customers who don’t have a mask are supplied a mask at entry.

“It’s just providing a more comfortable feeling if we are all masks and it’s something we can easily do its nothing that is going to harm our bodies,” she said.

She said wearing a mask is more than just keeping her employees and customers safe.

“However, we can help the hospitals this is how we can help our neighbors, this is how we can help our kids go back to school this fall. why would we not be humble enough to humble ourselves and wear a mask and help our city,” she said.

Although some customers have walked out due to the store policy, some customers said they appreciate it.

“I feel safe coming here,” said one customer.



