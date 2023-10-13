LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health announced dozens of business locations are participating in the Champions for Children Campaign that ends on October 25.

Local businesses partnered with Covenant Children’s to help raise money for the hospital.

LUBBOCK, TX-This year`s Champions for Children annual fundraising campaign for Covenant Children`s will run October 11-25.

Every year the Covenant Health Foundation partners with local businesses to raise money for the only faith-based, licensed, free-standing children`s hospital in West Texas. Covenant Children`s specializes in care just for kids. Our team of talented caregivers aim to create sacred encounters and provide excellent care in every interaction.

Funds raised from Champions for Children will help support our:

Level IV Neonatal ICU

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology Unit

The region`s only pediatric and obstetric transport team

The region`s only pediatric outpatient relational health unit

The region`s only hospital with 24-hour pediatric intensivists

We want to give every community member the chance to support children’s healthcare – to be a Champion for Children. With more than 30 individual participating locations, this campaign is an opportunity for community members across the South Plains to support this crucial ongoing work with every dollar raised staying here in West Texas to care for our kids from Texas & New Mexico.

Participating businesses include:

Carpet Tech Cardinal`s One Guy from Italy

Giorgio`s Taco Villa Stella`s

Stacked Amici`s Keva Juice

ThirsTeas Walk-On`s Buffalo Wild Wings (all 3 locations)

Something Different Grill (both locations)

Toot N` Totum (all Lubbock, Lamesa, and Plainview locations)

Guests inside participating businesses can give $1 (or more!) at checkout to support Covenant Children`s. Where available, the guest can also write their name on a Children`s kite to be displayed at the business. All proceeds raised over the two-week campaign will support local children cared for at our hospital.