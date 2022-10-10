LUBBOCK, Texas — Cabela’s is hosting a National Hiring Event for part-time and full-time seasonal team members on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13.

This includes its Lubbock store located at 3030 West Lubbock 289.

According to a press release from Cabela’s, the Lubbock location is searching of seasonal candidates for positions in several retail departments.

You can apply in advance by visiting visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins are also welcomed, the press release said.

Candidates who cannot attend the hiring event may contact the store directly at (806) 472-4300.

Employee benefits include:

Merchandise discounts up to 50 percent off

Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay

Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members

Cabela’s is a subsidiary of Bass Pro Shops.