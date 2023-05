Outdoor warning siren located near 82nd Street and Indiana Avenue in South Lubbock. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Friday announced its monthly siren testing would be canceled for Friday, due to a possibility of severe weather.

The test will not be rescheduled, according to the city. The next regularly-scheduled test will occur on June 9 at 9:30 a.m.

If you have questions about the Outdoor Warning System, click here.