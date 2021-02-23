Lubbock cancels Tuesday vaccine clinic after delayed shipment due to winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas — Last week’s winter storm has continued to have impacted folks all across Texas, even delaying Lubbock’s weekly vaccine shipment. As a result, the city had to cancel Tuesday’s clinic.

“I was frustrated,” said Lubbock Public Health Director Katherine Wells. “I had been reaching out to the state since Thursday, trying to get a good understanding of when to expect the vaccine.”

Unfortunately the poor weather conditions made shipping a challenge.

“We did not receive the Friday shipment as expected,” said Wells. “We still didn’t get the vaccine Monday. And therefore we had to cancel the Tuesday clinic.”

Fortunately though, a shipment of 14,000 vaccines came in this morning and the clinics for the rest of the week are set to go on as usual. Bookings opened up on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.

But the city received 4,000 more doses than usual. Having run out of vaccines by the end of the week before their Saturday clinic – expecting a shipment to come Friday – the city reached out to several community partners to keep the clinic going.

“I can’t control the weather and I can’t control delayed shipments,” said Wells. “But luckily we have partners in the community that stepped up and gave us some vaccines.”

They received doses from UMC, Texas Tech and Grace Clinic to continue with the clinic on Saturday – but by Tuesday, practically everyone’s resources had been exhausted.

“I think almost every dose in Lubbock was used at the time,” said Wells.

Only second dose appointments were scheduled Tuesday, but with over 1,000 booked, it’s still important to get all those folks their booster dose this week.

“Those with a second dose appointment, they’re welcome to come to any of the other clinic days, and we’re going to go ahead and honor that appointment,” said Wells.

Individuals with previously scheduled appointments can show up at any time to the clinics on Wednesday, Thursday or Saturday. If none of those work, they can call the Health Department to reschedule for next week.

To ensure they continue vaccinations at a high rate, Wells said they will be creating more time slots at each clinic.

“We’ll book the clinics a little heavier, like putting more people in per hour, kind of this week and next week to catch up,” said Wells. “We would have booked about 1,200 first dose appointments on Tuesday. So we will kind of scatter those out over the next week, week and a half to open up more appointments for everybody.”

The only folks that are still eligible to get the vaccine are those outlined in Phase 1A and 1B of the state’s plan.