LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health announced in a press release on Wednesday its Joe Arrington Cancer Research and Treatment Center earned re-accreditation for its stem cell therapy.

JACC was recognized for its stem cell therapy by the Foundation for Accreditation of Cellular Therapy at the University of Nebraska.

Shelly Biggs, the executive director of JACC, said the accreditation “ensures cellular therapy programs provide safe quality services in a dynamic evolving healthcare field.”

According to Covenant Health, JACC is the only cancer institute in the region providing stem cell transplant therapy. The cancer treatment center was first awarded accreditation in 2012.