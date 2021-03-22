Lubbock Casa Olé permanently closed, its social media confirms

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, Casa Olé confirmed on its social media that the location was permanently closed.

In its statement, the restaurant said unusual circumstances occurring through 2020 and 2021 impacted the business.

“We have made the difficult decision to close our Casa Olé in Lubbock. The unusual circumstances occurring throughout 2020 and extending into 2021 have impacted our business and the decision had to be made to close.
Thank you for your support over the past years … stay safe and stay healthy!

