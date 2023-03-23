LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock is ranked second for the highest child abuse cases in Texas, and Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock is preparing to bring awareness to the resources they offer.

According to the Center for Disease control and Prevention there are four types of child abuse; physical, sexual, emotional and neglect.

Child abuse prevention month is used to educate, identify and prevent abuse which happens to at least one in seven children.

Lubbock Charities Kinship Program Director Terri Rodriguez says being a positing to help the community is her favorite part of the job.

“Just knowing that I give these resources to those families gives me alot of joy only because of the fact I know I have made a different in one child’s life,” Rodriguez said.

Catholic Charities offers a variety of resources such as clothing, food and counseling for children 17 and under.

Rodriguez says through kinship she helps children transitioning to different homes which presents emotional affects.

“These kids are facing a lot of grief and by grief, I mean just the absence of the parent, and they are being raised by family members that’s don’t know everything about the child,” Rodriguez said.

The CDC said children living in poverty experience more abuse and neglect..

Catholic Charities Family Youth and Success Director Jennifer Lopez said the improvement from six month of counseling is life changing.

“We take pride in working not only with our kids but also families as well. We want to get the word out, we want to let them know that there is help and support you don’t have to struggle,” Lopez said.

Child Abuse prevention Month is recognized in April and you can find more information on the CDC website and Texas CASA .

Covenant Children Hospital is hosting the 10th annual Child Abuse Conference Friday, April 14th for more information visit the link.