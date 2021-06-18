Lubbock celebrates Juneteenth at Mackenzie Park

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University football team was out at Mackenzie Park on Friday, busy setting up for Lubbock’s upcoming Juneteenth celebration.

Lubbock’s third-annual RISE UP 2021 Juneteenth Celebration is set to go on Saturday in Mackenzie Park.

The celebration includes a parade that begins at 10:00 a.m. at Joyland Amusement Park and will end at the intersection of Cesar Chavez Drive and Canyon Lake Drive.

Juneteenth National Independence Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in America.

The event stretches across the fields in the park off Broadway and includes live music, food trucks, painting and reading tables for children.

The event also includes a health fair. One of the tents is dedicated to offering free health screening and COVID-19 vaccines to the public.

The event co-chairperson, AJ McCleod, said the event is a great opportunity to bring the community together.

“It’s just going to be a good time, and we’ll end with our gospel,” McCleod said. “We just want it to be a great time for the kids to come out and see a lot of people in our community.”

The Juneteenth’s co-chairperson, D’Juana McPherson, said the event also has two very special guests.

“Our marshals of the parade will be the two oldest living residents of east Lubbock,” McPherson said. “Mae Lou Hendricks and Mabel Lee Williams…They’re 105-years-old and 101-years-old.”