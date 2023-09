(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock has been restoring The Roy Furr Pioneer Park and was glad to announce in a press release a ribbon-cutting for the newly-renovated park to be held September 8.

The community was invited to celebrate the completed project at 7th Street & Avenue T at 10:00 a.m.

The project was funded by North Overton Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone (TIF), according to the press release.

Roy Furr Pioneer Park features a new playground and dog park, the press release said.