Lubbock celebrities to square off in pie-eating contest for community fundraiser

Mary Gerlach, Lubbock Meals on Wheels Assistant Director, and Nancy Sharp, United Supermarkets Communications and Community Engagement Manager, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the 28th annual ‘Feed A Friend – It’s As Easy As Pie’ fundraiser.’

Lubbock Meals on Wheels partnered with Mrs. Smith’s, The United Family, KAMC, and KLBK for a fundraiser that has raised more than $1,000,000 over the past 25 years. Funds raised will help people remain at home, well fed, and independent.

The contests start on Friday November 15 and run through Sunday 24. For each $5 donation to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, participants will receive a coupon for a free Mrs. Smith’s pie. Varieties include: flaky crust apple, cherry, pumpkin, very berry, sweet potato, and peach.

The goal is to raise $75,000. Donations can be made at any Lubbock area United Supermarket or at the Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office, 2304-34th. The event kicks off with the annual pie-eating contest at the United Supermarket on 128th & Indiana at noon. Local personalities will participate in the contest that will air live on KAMC’s 11 a.m. and KLBK’s noon newscasts.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels serves hot, nutritious meals to over 840 homebound, elderly, and disabled people each weekday, totaling over 206,000 meals annually. LMOW relies completely on the Lubbock community for financial support. They receive no government funding, and are not a United Way funded agency. Along with the Lubbock community, 1,600 volunteers and 15 staff members carry out the mission of Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

(Press release provided by Lubbock Meals on Wheels.)

