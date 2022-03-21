LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

Chef Angie Ragan, contestant on the inaugural season of Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef and Salt by Angie owner, will host a wine and food pairing class at the 6th Annual Uncorked wine festival on Saturday, April 2 at the American Windmill Museum.

Ragan will craft four bites highlighting a different Texas staple, served with wine paired by Llano Estacado Winery Sommelier Matt Bostick.

“Everything I do is extra or totally Next Level,” said Ragan. “I created these bites, knowing what a phenomenal job Matt will do with the wine parring. The journey through the four courses and wine will ride your palate like an umami tidal wave from start to finish. Bitter, salty, spicy, and sweet. Leaving no taste bud unturned!”

Ragan’s class, Amuse Bouche Texas Style is from 3:30 – 5 p.m. during Uncorked. Tickets for Ragan’s class are $65 and must be purchased with an Uncorked ticket.

Uncorked also offers a Wine Basics class from 1:30 – 3 p.m. Bostick will teach you how to taste wines like a pro. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased with an Uncorked ticket.

Winemakers from across the state make the annual trip to celebrate the grape industry in West Texas, which produces 80 percent of Texas’ grapes. This year, Uncorked features a record 26 wineries, a beer garden, and shopping for an event attended by 2,000 people annually.

Advanced tickets for Uncorked are $35 for general admission and $75 for VIP. Tickets can be purchased at lubbockuncorked.com or at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce (1500 Broadway, Ste. 101).

Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $45 for general admission and $85 for VIP.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Uncorked attendees are invited to attend a meet and greet with Chef Ragan.

Ragan is one of 15 contestants on Next Level Chef, the next evolution in cooking competitions, that premiered on Fox on January 2, 2022. Ramsay hosts the show and is joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

Next Level Chef is currently streaming at www.fox.com and on several other streaming services.

