Lubbock Cemetery grave collapses

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been five years since Antowne Livesay died in a car crash in Lubbock.

“This is still very fresh to our family. It’s only been five years,” said Livesay’s cousin Sharnice Humphrey. “We are still barely putting the pieces back together.”

Every year on his birthday, holidays and the anniversary of his death, his family visits his grave. But this year, on their way to visit him, they found his grave in disarray.

“I was furious,” said Amanda Washington, wife of Livesay.

Washington said she originally thought the grave had been vandalized. Lubbock Cemetery said that headstone vandalism isn’t unheard of.

“Some things have happened in the past, headstones getting tipped over that kind of thing,” said Lubbock Cemetery Supervisor Helen Washington.

But upon further investigation, they discovered something else.

“We’ve been having issues with our irrigation system,” said Helen Washington.

A faulty irrigation system caused water to saturate Livesay’s grave ultimately leading to its collapse.

“When my foreman went over there to look at it, he said he stepped in it and got water up to his boot it was completely saturated in that area,” said Helen Washington.

But this is the second time Livesay’s headstone had been damaged, two years ago, it was burnt in a fire. His family now calling on the Lubbock Cemetery to keep a better watch of the grounds.

“They assured us that it was their water sprinklers that did it, not vandalism. That’s what the groundskeeper said, and if that’s the case, y’all are responsible for that,” said Humphrey.

Washington hoping that nothing like this ever happens again and that she and her family can continue to remember Antowne as the loving person he was.

“That’s my place where I got to get my peace where I talk to him, and I can cry and do whatever it is

I need to do there, and I was not able to do that,” said Amanda Washington.

Lubbock Cemetery said the grave has been repaired, but Washington and her family are in the process of trying to move her husband’s grave out of Lubbock Cemetery and possibly bring him closer to some of his family.