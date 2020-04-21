Lubbock census participation is less than 50 percent

LUBBOCK, Texas – According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Lubbock’s self-response participation rate for the 2020 Census is lower than the national rate.

Only 48.9 percent of Lubbock residents have filled out the census, while nationwide, that number is 50.7 percent.

The deadline to fill out the census forms was extended to October 31, but City of Lubbock officials are urging residents to fill them out as soon as they can.

“This is something that we only do every 10 years so if you are not counted, you don’t be again counted for another 10 years,” said Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish. “It’s very very important that you take this 10 minutes of your time just 10 minutes fill out the census and make sure that you are accurately counted.”

Parrish said that this coming year is crucial because in addition to the census bringing funds for social services, the count could affect political representation.

“We could lose a U.S. representative,” he said, “Right now, West Texas is basically represented by three representatives. If those numbers do not come in accurately, it’s likely we could lose a representative, and we need those voices, not just in Washington, but in Austin, in City Hall, and then right here at the county courthouse.”

“We want to make sure we get our dollars back, dollars we pay in our payroll tax, dollars we pay in our income tax,” said Mayor Dan Pope.

Pope said census numbers will also affect emergency relief efforts to cities.

“Even during the federal government’s response to coronavirus, some of those programs, are only benefiting cities of a certain size and larger,” he said. “We have fallen underneath the line on a couple of those. The more of our folks get counted, the better chance we have of being included in those programs getting our fair share back.”

CLICK HERE to fill out the census online.