Lubbock Central Appraisal District closed to the public

Effective Monday, March 23, 2020, at 5:00 pm Lubbock Central Appraisal District will close to the public as part of the effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the area.

Our staff will still be in the office and available to assist you by phone and email. Through technology, we are confident that we can still offer service to the public, while protecting you and our employees by helping to increase social distancing.

We would like to make you aware of several options property owners have that do not require an in person visit to our office.

Email – Documents and questions may be submitted to info@lubbockcad.org. All questions will be answered as promptly as possible.

Homestead Exemptions may be filed online.

GIS Maps are available on our website.

Tax statements are available on our website. Payments and other information may be placed in our drop box located at 2109 Avenue Q.

Payments may be made online or over the phone. Please see fee schedule below. The processing fees are charged by Official Payments, not LCAD. Additional payment information may be found on our website using the following link. Payment Information

Credit Card – $0.00-$40.00 – flat fee of $1.00

Credit Card – over $40.00 – 2.5% of the amount paid

Debit Card – $0.00-$40.00 – flat fee of $1.00

Debit Card – over $40.00 – 1% of the amount paid

E-Check – $0.00-$10,000 – flat fee of $3.00

E-Check – over $10, 000 – flat fee of $15.00

Please continue to monitor our website for any updates. We appreciate your patience during this time.

