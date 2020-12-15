Lubbock Chamber and City of Lubbock Christmas car parade happening Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced it, along with the City of Lubbock, will hold a “Drive of Good Cheer’ Christmas Car Parade at 6:00 p.m. Friday.

Participants were encouraged to decorate their cars in the spirit of the holiday season, according to a new release from the chamber.

Read the full news release below to find out more information on where the parade will start:

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and the City of Lubbock announced a “Drive of Good Cheer” Christmas Car Parade to be held on Fri., Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars in the spirit of the holiday season to bring Christmas joy throughout the route and across the city.

The car parade will meet in the North parking lot of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Cars will line-up in the order they arrive and hazard lights are required throughout the route. The “Drive of Good Cheer” will drive-by both UMC and Covenant hospitals, ending at 34th and Ave. Q.

“We wanted to make sure part of the route went by the hospitals to thank the healthcare workers for all they continue to do for our community,” said Eddie McBride, President/CEO of the Lubbock Chamber. “If we can bring a smile to them and their patients’ faces this holiday season, then the parade will be a success in our book.”

The “Drive of Good Cheer” route can be found here and Christmas music will be available on 97.7 FM. More information is available by contacting Amy Marquez at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce at (806) 761-7009 or by email at Amy.Marquez@lubbockbiz.org.

“Lubbock’s healthcare systems have been steadfast and heroic during the Covid-19 pandemic. These front-line workers have done more to save lives and bring healing than any of us could ever imagine,” Mayor Dan Pope said. “With this drive-by parade, our goal is to share Christmas cheer with and show our appreciation to Lubbock’s incredible healthcare workers. Merry Christmas!”