Lubbock Chamber and community partners launch InThisTogetherLBK.com

The Lubbock Chamber [on Tuesday] announced the launch of InThisTogetherLBK.com; a central point online with resources and information for workers displaced by COVID-19 circumstances as well as small business recovery resources. Coordinated by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, the site is a partnership between the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County, Texas Tech University Hub City Small Business Triage, the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and Workforce Solutions South Plains.

“I want to thank those who have partnered to make this central resource point, InThisTogetherLBK.com , possible. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented threat to public health and the global, national and Lubbock economy,” said Eddie McBride, President and CEO. “The impact on our lives, jobs, businesses, and community is changing daily, but amidst the uncertainty, one fact stands strong: We are all in this together.”

​The goal of the #InThisTogetherLBK effort is to help address the short term jobs, intermediate, and longer-term jobs and small business economic recovery opportunities and resources for Lubbock and the surrounding communities. These efforts will help to support and ensure economic vitality by connecting displaced workers with opportunities. The site will also support the Lubbock Economic Recovery Tasks Force efforts to address local business needs as part of restarting, rebuilding, and restructuring, and envisioning steps to foster a more resilient economy once the crisis has passed.

