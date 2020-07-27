Lubbock Chamber asks Gov. Abbott to allow bars and breweries to open for outdoor seating

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce sent a letter, late last week, to Texas Governor Greg Abbott urging for clarification on the opening of outdoor areas at bars and breweries.

Executive Order 28 issued on June 26 closed all businesses classified under the 51 percent rule to indoor customer service, impacting bars and breweries across Texas without warning. Under the current regulations the Texas Craft Brewers Guild estimated that two in three breweries will be out of business by the end of the year.

“We understand that bars have been high risk exposure sites and that precautions need to be taken to mitigate those risks,” said Eddie McBride, Lubbock Chamber President and CEO. “We believe a reasonable safety measure would be to allow for consumption of brewery, distillery, or bar products outdoors on a patio or similar area. This would help these businesses survive while maintaining peoples’ employment and livelihoods.”

As the largest business federation on the Texas South Plains, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce represents job creators across West Texas, and although the pandemic has impacted every industry one way or another, bars and breweries have been hit especially hard.

“The constant changing of regulations and new compliance orders being issued overnight make it even more difficult for bars and breweries to keep their doors open while remaining in compliance. A clarification on Executive Order 28 that would allow for these businesses to serve customers outdoors would be a reasonable and safe measure to help save the jobs and livelihoods of countless Texans,” said McBride.