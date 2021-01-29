Lubbock Chamber CEO and President announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday in a press release, the City of Lubbock announced the pending retirement of President and CEO Eddie McBride who will end his 23-year tenure on January 31, 2022.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

McBride has been the President and CEO since 1999. He joined the Chamber after serving as the first Executive Director of the Lubbock Reese Redevelopment Authority overseeing the redevelopment activities at the closed Reese Air Force Base.

As president, McBride has been intimately involved in numerous community initiatives, including local off- premises alcohol sales, the sales tax election to create the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, “Lubbock, the Giant Side of Texas” image campaign, and Imagine Lubbock Together community visioning plan.

He also helped lead numerous ballot measures, including abandoning the Lubbock Memorial Auditorium- Coliseum and construction of the Lubbock County Expo Center, and is currently assisting the City-wide Branding campaign.

McBride has been recognized as one of the top Chamber professionals by the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (T.C.C.E.) receiving their Distinguished Service Award and the Marvin Hurley Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor presented by the Association.

He currently serves on the Western Association of Chamber Executives (W.A.C.E.) Board, previously served on the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (A.C.C.E.) Board and is the former T.C.C.E. Board President.

“I’ve been fortunate to have worked with exceptional business and community leaders, as well as an outstanding staff at the Chamber, past and present,” said McBride. “With strong Board and community support, the Chamber will continue to meet the evolving needs of this region to help Lubbock address challenges and achieve success for all of our residents.”

To ensure a smooth transition, the Chamber Board of Directors has begun a search and transition process to replace McBride.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Eddie for his hard work and steady leadership in a rapidly changing business environment and community,” said Dave Marcinkowski, Chamber Chair and Managing Partner with Madera Residential.

“During his tenure, he worked to make Lubbock one of the top places in the nation to do business,” said Marcinkowski. “His efforts were on full display during the Covid-19 pandemic and have been nothing short of excellent.

The list of things our nationally recognized Chamber does to help business in Lubbock is extraordinary. That does not happen without a visionary Chamber leader working in collaboration with elected officials at all levels and the local business community. His dedication and commitment to the growth and success of Lubbock are unparalleled.”