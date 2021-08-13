Lubbock Chamber distributing face masks and hand sanitizer to Lubbock community

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced today the availability of medical grade masks and hand sanitizer for the Lubbock community.

“As cases and hospitalizations keep increasing in Lubbock we know how important it is for businesses to have hand sanitizer and masks readily available for their employees and customers,” stated Eddie McBride, Lubbock Chamber President and CEO. “Although businesses are no longer required to make masks mandatory we want citizens to have the opportunity to choose whether or not they want to wear one while visiting various establishments.”

Masks and hand sanitizer are available for pick up at the Lubbock Chamber office, 1500 Broadway, Suite 101 at the North entrance on a first-come, first-served basis.

For questions or additional information, contact the Lubbock Chamber at (806) 761-7000 or visit www.LubbockChamber.com.

