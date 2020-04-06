Lubbock Chamber invites community to virtual prayer gathering April 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual Community Prayer Gathering on Thurs., April 9 at 9 a.m. to pray for the city of Lubbock, those on the frontlines and the many businesses, families and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Prayer Gathering will take place via zoom and will also be broadcast on the Lubbock Chamber’s Facebook page. The following community leaders will each provide a prayer: Mayor Dan Pope; Cory Powell, Lubbock Chamber Past Chairman; Dr. Scott McDowell, Lubbock Christian University President; and Kreg Robertson, Parkhill, Smith & Cooper.

“With everything going on in the world right now there is no better time to come together in prayer,” said Eddie McBride, President and CEO. “Coronavirus has disrupted all of our lives and now is the time to stand together in prayer so we will emerge from this crisis stronger than before. I encourage everyone to join us on Thursday as we pray for our city and those that make Lubbock the best place to live.”

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce continues to be a resource to help manage and mitigate disruptions caused by the COVID-19 global health crisis. More information from health organizations, legislative updates, upcoming virtual events, and other guidelines that are useful to the Lubbock community can be found here.

(This is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.)