Lubbock Chamber joins national initiative to address inequality of opportunity

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced it was partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.

The Lubbock Chamber will join the U.S. Chamber’s national townhall event on June 25, according to a chamber news release.

Concrete actions will be discussed, including inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship and criminal justice reform, according to the release.

As a partner on this important initiative, the Lubbock Chamber will host local and industry dialogues to further the discussion, the release states.

Read the full news release below:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Today, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced it is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.

The Lubbock Chamber will join the U.S. Chamber’s national townhall event on June 25 where business and community leaders will discuss concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship, and criminal justice reform. As a partner on this important initiative, the Lubbock Chamber will host local and industry dialogues to further the discussion.

“We are proud to partner with more than 400 chambers of commerce and trade associations across our nation committed to advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and in our society,” said Eddie McBride, President and CEO at the Lubbock Chamber. “As the voice of business, it is the Chambers mission to cultivate relationships and collaborate with our peers to develop solutions that will enhance the equality of opportunity in our community and in our economy.”

“The moral case for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace is indisputable, and there’s overwhelming evidence that greater diversity benefits the American economy, businesses, communities and employees,” said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark. “We are proud to partner with the Lubbock Chamber on this initiative and help develop a robust plan of action.”

The work of this national initiative will build on the work already undertaken by the Lubbock Chamber through its annual Diversity Summit and the recently formed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion task force created to further the conversation to build economic inclusion and recognize all aspects of diversity in business to create real incremental change to better the lives of everyone in the Lubbock community.