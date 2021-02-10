Lubbock Chamber of Commence launches City-wide Branding Campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

A City-wide Branding Campaign, coordinated by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, was announced earlier today [Wednesday]. The purpose of the campaign is to celebrate Lubbock’s previous success and future growth opportunities.

“It is a pleasure to join the Chamber of Commerce to announce the City-wide Branding Campaign, Lubbock is a great place to live, work, and play,” said Mayor Dan Pope. “Lubbock has a great story to tell – and it is important we tell it. This rebranding effort will help us better communicate our rich heritage as well as our dynamic future. I want to thank the Lubbock Chamber for leading the branding initiative. It’s a Great Day in Lubbock, Texas.”

The following are the four broad goals for the Lubbock branding campaign: to brand Lubbock as a great place to live for all stages of life; a great place for hosting families, visitors, and guests; a pro-business and great place to work; and a great place for learning and healing.

The branding committee will be chaired by Sidney Hopper, United Supermarkets, and co-chaired by Becky Palmer, Atmos Energy. The committee will ensure all Lubbock businesses and individuals can provide input to the selected firm.

“Lubbock is a diverse community, and we will work with the firm to ensure our total process includes every corner of Lubbock,” said Palmer. “We will provide plenty of opportunities through public gatherings, stakeholder groups, and other forms of media for the entire community to participate.”

The selected firm will provide turnkey branding campaign deliverables to include: a brand positioning statement, supporting messaging, and a resource package of designs, templates, and implementation.

“I’m honored to chair this branding initiative along-side so many talented individuals,” said Hopper. “We all know that Lubbock is a great place to raise a family and do business, and we want the rest of the world to see us that way too. I’m excited to be a part of history and look forward to moving further into this process.”

The Chamber has led community programs of this nature in the past to include: Lubbock, the Giant Side of Texas, Imagine Lubbock Together, election campaigns, and is a volunteer-led organization representing the entire business community. Additionally, the Chamber represents past efforts to brand the City, such as coining the phrase Hub City in the 1930s, and most recently, Lucky me, I live in Lubbock.

(News release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)