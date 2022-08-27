The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class. This program provides leadership development and opportunities to learn about the many facets of Lubbock in an atmosphere that encourages team bonding resulting in professional and personal friendships that last a lifetime.

Participants attend one class day each month that highlights industries including health, agriculture, arts, sports & recreation, and government. Class days include tours, special speakers, leadership training, and interactive learning to help participants explore the industry highlighted.

To be considered applicants must meet the following criteria:

· Serve in community leadership roles

· Familiarity with Lubbock’s priorities

· Ability to make time commitment

· Employed by a Chamber member organization

The Chamber is receiving applications through Friday, Sept. 9. To apply visit www.LubbockChamber.com and click on the Leadership Lubbock banner or visit the Leadership Lubbock page.

“Leadership Lubbock provides a comprehensive look at our community and creates opportunities to interact with top leaders in business and government,” said Kay McDowell, Lubbock Chamber President/CEO. “Alumni of this program gain a renewed passion for their professions and our community. It’s a competitive program and applicants often apply more than once before getting in.”

An independent, alumni volunteer Selection Committee formed each year reviews applications and selects the class members based on a mix of qualified, dynamic leaders with organizational and perspective diversity. This selection process is anonymous.

Since its start in 1976, more than 1,800 local professionals have graduated from Leadership Lubbock and many are top leaders in the community today. Click here for a list of Leadership Lubbock alumni.

For questions or more information, contact Cathy Potter at (806) 761-7000 or by email at Cathy.Potter@lubbockbiz.org.

About the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce represents almost 1,500 businesses and over 79,000 employees on the South Plains, which accounts for over $2 billion in annual household earnings in Lubbock and West Texas. Since 1913 the Chamber, as a catalyst for business growth; a convener of leaders and influencers; and a champion for a stronger community, has served as a unified voice of business by actively advocating for a pro-job, pro-growth, pro-business climate.

(Press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)