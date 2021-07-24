Lubbock Chamber of Commerce addresses Big 12 concerns in letter to Governor Abbott

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

Earlier today the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Governor Abbott voicing concerns about the future of the Big 12 and what it could mean for both Texas Tech and the local economy.

A portion of the letter states, “The potential demise of the Big 12 – and of major college athletics in Lubbock – could devastate not just Texas Tech itself, but the local economy that is accustomed to welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors for sporting events on an annual basis. In 2019, the Big 12 paid out nearly $40 million to its member institutions. Meanwhile, payouts from the largest “Group of 5” conference, the American Athletic Conference, were closer to $7 million per school. It is nearly impossible to overstate how devastating this would be to Texas Tech, our region’s largest employer, their recruitment and retention of students, and our local economy.”

