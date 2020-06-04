Lubbock Chamber of Commerce advocates for liability protection for businesses

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to advocate for business liability protections and reforms.

“We are working getting them input in collecting information to provide them, so we can make sure we are on the front line in providing information to our business members,” said Eddie Mcbride, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

In fact, this week the Lubbock Chamber hosted a webinar to address safely reopening amid a potential threat for litigation. The chamber has also produced a guide for businesses with recommendations for best practices during the pandemic.

“As an employer, you’re very worried about both the spread of the pandemic and even from your business,” he said, “So people are worried about what protections they have from a business liability perspective.”

Attorney Fernando Bustos said there is currently no liability protection for businesses in regards to the pandemic.

“There’s fear in congress among some businesses in congress that there’s going to be a tsunami of litigation by workers and by customers,” he said.

However, he said the best thing for businesses to do is to continue following safety procedures set forth by state governments, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and the Occupational Safety Hazard Administration.

“If businesses are following in the governors orders and engaging in those reasonable and ordinary care protective measures then they should not be fearful of a liability,” he said. “They should be able to successfully defend themselves if a lawsuit were to be filed.”

Shara Konechney, owner of Piper Boutique, said since she opened a month ago her business has been taking extra precautions to help keep her employees and customers safe.

“We became Lubbock Safe and have the decal on window. We have the girls wearing facemasks and then we have them also for sale,” she said, “We have hand sanitizer at the front of the store [and] also for sale, and our store [is] cleaned twice a week by professionals.”

She said the best part about reopening has been getting to see her customers again.

“We’ve been busy and it’s been so good to see our customers to help so much and I think I’m really proud of Lubbock and how we are working hard to social distance and do everything that’s gong to keep us safe,” she said.