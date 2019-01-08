Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announces 2019 Board Administration and Directors

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced Abel Castro, FirstBank & Trust, as the Chairman of the 2019 Board of Directors.

Abel Castro is an Executive Vice President at First Bank & Trust, and has been there for nearly 18 years, now serving as its Senior Treasury Management Officer. He lived in San Antonio where he worked as a Bank Examiner for the Texas Banking Department and then as the Credit Officer at Broadway Bank. He then moved to Slaton, working at Citizens Bank (nka Centennial Bank) and earned the prestigious Man of the Year award in 2000, presented by the Slaton Chamber of Commerce for his volunteer work throughout the city.

Castro moved back to the Hub City in 2001 and has been involved with the Lubbock Chamber since 2004 and has served in many capacities including Director on its Board and Executive Committee, Treasurer, Vice Chairman of Membership, Chairman Elect and now Chairman. He also serves as a Director on the Community Foundation of West Texas Board (fka Lubbock Area Foundation) and also serves on their Investment Committee. He is also a Director on the Lubbock Victims Assistance Services Board, where he serves as Treasurer. Previous boards and committee appointments included the Lubbock Water Advisory Committee, Lubbock Methodist Hospital System Board, Independent Bankers Association of Texas Leadership Board, Lubbock Independent School District’s Foundation for Excellence, and The Lubbock Area United Way.

Chairman Castro’s focus as the 2019 Chairman will be continuing the success of the Chamber’s Diversity Summit which was initiated last year under the direction of then Chairman Cory Powell. His passion is education and as such plans to be a strong advocate for the Texas Tech University Veterinary School and the approval of a comprehensive Texas public education finance reform effort, believing that a strong educational system is paramount for the continued success of our kids and workforce development.

The 2019 executive committee welcomes:

Chairman of the Board: Abel Castro | FirstBank & Trust

Chairman-Elect: Gabe Vitela | One Guy from Italy – 50th St.

Immediate Past Chairman: Cory Powell | TTU Mentor Tech – Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Treasurer: Dave Marcinkowski | Madera Residential

Secretary: Eddie McBride | Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

Vice Chairwoman – Business Advocacy: Dana Madison | Calvert Home Health Care

Vice Chairman – Chamber Services and Member Engagement: Casey Doyle | Casey Carpet One

Vice Chairwoman – Communications and Public Relations: Becky Palmer | Atmos Energy

Vice Chairwoman – Community Development: Sharon Hyde Bass | Volunteer Center of Lubbock

Vice Chairman – Programs, Services and Events: Chris Lonngren | Schlotzsky’s

The Chamber thanks past board members for their service and is excited to welcome many new members to its 2019 leadership.

The 2019 Board of Directors is as follows:

Jeremy Barbee | Roy Neal Insurance

Travis Barnett | SKG Engineering | Young Professionals of Lubbock

Byrnie Bass | R.Byrn Bass, Jr., Attorney at Law

Steve Beck | Covenant Health

Keith Bryant | Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District

Fernando Bustos | Bustos Law Firm

Rey Carrasco | Kimley-Horn & Associates

Chris Chambers | Chambers Engineering

Robert Granfeldt | Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Bud Holmes | Happy State Bank

Jeff Horn | Benchmark Business Solutions

Chris James | United Supermarkets

Dana Johnston | FirstCare Health Plans

Brent King | UMC Health System

Shara Konechney | Piper

Mike Lambert | Marsh & McClennan Insurance

Beth Lawson | StarCare Specialty Health System

Dr. Michelle McCord | Frenship Independent School District

Shelly Nutt | Texas Peanut Producers Board

Kathy Oaks | American Cancer Society

Tony Pena | FirstCapital Bank

Vanessa Reasoner | Grace Health System

Dr. Kathy Rollo | Lubbock Independent School District

Pam Sharpe | The Price Group

Shannon Spencer | Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, Inc.

Kathy Timms | Geiger

Robert Wood | Custom Homes by Robert Wood, LLC

