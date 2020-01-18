Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 board administration and directors

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

Gabe Vitela, One Guy from Italy – 50th St., [will] lead the 2020 Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Vitela was born and raised in Lubbock and attributes his positive attitude, determination, and strong work ethic to his parents. He has been involved in the Lubbock area business community since 1996. He first started his career in the restaurant industry as a bus boy and server, working his way up from lead bartender, to corporate trainer, and then up to management. Vitela supported himself through college at Texas Tech University receiving his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. In 2007, he took a five year break from the restaurant industry making a career shift into the insurance sector.

Gabe Vitela

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

In February 2014, Vitela’s dream of owning his own restaurant began to take shape, as a plan to bring Twisted Root to Lubbock began to emerge, opening seven months later. In late 2016, he was presented the opportunity to own a piece of Lubbock history in One Guy from Italy on 50th St., and became the landmark’s new owner in March of 2017. This past November, his pizza family extended again with the addition of Giorgio’s Pizza – another Lubbock staple. In 2019, Vitela also joined forces with the team from Cantina Laredo, adding Mexican cuisine to his local restaurant repertoire.

“My passion is serving the community and through my role as Chairman of the Chamber Board and in an industry that has enriched my life, I will continue to invest in people and the Lubbock community,” Vitela said. “I’m humbled, honored, and excited to have the opportunity to have an impact in the lives of others in the same way that my mentors have done for me.”

Meet the 2020 Executive Committee:

Chair of the Board: Gabe Vitela |One Guy from Italy – 50th St.

Chair-Elect: Dave Marcinkowski |Madera Residential

Immediate Past Chair: Abel Castro

Treasurer: Casey Doyle |Casey Carpet One

Vice Chair – Business Advocacy: Steve Beck | Covenant Health

Vice Chair – Chamber Services and Member Engagement: Dana Madison | Advance Care Management

Vice Chair – Communications and Public Relations: Chris Chambers | Chambers Engineering

Vice Chair – Community Development: Beth Lawson | StarCare Specialty Health System

Vice Chair – Programs, Services and Events: Becky Palmer |Atmos Energy

The 2020 Board of Directors is as follows:

Maridel Acosta-Cruz | Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital

Jeremy Barbee | Roy Neal Insurance / ActionCoach

Travis Barnett | Big Sky Engineering

Byrnie Bass | R.Byrn Bass, Jr., Attorney at Law

Sharon Hyde Bass | Volunteer Center of Lubbock

Keith Bryant | Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District

Fernando Bustos | Bustos Law Firm

Rey Carrasco | Kimley-Horn & Associates

Bud Holmes | Happy State Bank

Jeff Horn | Benchmark Business Solutions

Chris James | United Supermarkets

Brent King | UMC Health System

Shara Konechney | Piper

Mike Lambert | Marsh & McClennan Insurance

Chris Lonngren | Schlotzsky’s

Chris Mandrell | Citibus

Dr. Michelle McCord | Frenship Independent School District

Dr. Kathy Rollo | Lubbock Independent School District

Eddie Schulz | Lubbock National Bank

Pam Sharpe | The Price Group

Ashley Smith | Ashley’s Own Eats & Treats

Shannon Spencer | Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, Inc.

Kathy Timms |Geiger

Cole Watts | Stages of Recovery

Robert Wood | Custom Homes by Robert Wood, LLC

“It continues to be an honor and a privilege for me to serve the business leaders of our community,” said Eddie McBride, President and CEO. “We have an extremely strong Board with talented and personable individuals, and I’m looking forward to another successful year.”

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce represents almost 1,700 businesses and over 79,000 employees on the South Plains which accounts for over $2 billion in annual household earnings in Lubbock and West Texas. Since 1913 the Chamber, as a catalyst for business growth; a convener of leaders and influencers; and a champion for a stronger community, has served as a unified voice of business by actively advocating for a pro-jobs, pro-growth, pro-business climate.

(News release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)